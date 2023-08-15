Omaha senior frustrated with internet, phone service provider

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha senior citizen is worried and frustrated about a home phone and internet outage.

The 78-year-old has been without those vital services for far too long.

A member of two church choirs, Art Coate relied on the internet to carry the tunes.

“Our choir director tells me what we’re going to sing and I email it out to the rest of the choir,” Coate said. “But I have to get in the car and drive over to my daughter’s to do that.”

That’s because his CenturyLink internet service has been out.

“It still just says ‘You’re not connected,’” Coate said.

And not just his internet service. Coate also pays CenturyLink for a hardline phone.

“Listen,” Coate said directing attention to his phone. “Dead as a doornail. There is no dial tone.”

Like the internet, Coate says his landline has been out for about 10 days. He says no one can reach him unless they know his cell phone number.

CenturyLink knows it and a customer advocate sent him a message saying there have been delays for replacement parts. The estimated time for restoring his internet and phone service was 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

That was last Friday night. Some 65 hours later, both services are still down.

“They’re trying to make you feel good and not bug them, I guess,” Coate said. “Well, it would be better if they try to be a little more accurate.”

Accuracy is what he wants to see on his next bill.

“I hope CenturyLink doesn’t bill me for the time my phone and internet have been completely down,” Coate said. “It would sure be nice.”

After 6 News contacted CenturyLink, the customer advocate found out that Coate’s service was still out.

A spokesman for the parent company, Lumen, says that a credit will be applied to Coate’s account for the full time he’s without service.

