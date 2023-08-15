Omaha fire crews respond to Monday night house blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was displaced Monday night following an Omaha house fire.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 43rd and Decatur streets just before 8 p.m. The back of the house was fully engulfed on arrival. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Fire investigators say the fire apparently started with a portable generator used for powering the home.

No injuries were reported, but OFD said one adult male has been displaced. Damage is estimated at $40,500.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.