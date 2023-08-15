We are Local
Omaha fire crews respond to Monday night house blaze

A man was displaced Monday night following an Omaha house fire.
A man was displaced Monday night following an Omaha house fire.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was displaced Monday night following an Omaha house fire.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 43rd and Decatur streets just before 8 p.m. The back of the house was fully engulfed on arrival. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Fire investigators say the fire apparently started with a portable generator used for powering the home.

No injuries were reported, but OFD said one adult male has been displaced. Damage is estimated at $40,500.

