Nebraska Athletics announces campaign for Memorial Stadium’s centennial

Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium(NU Athletic Communications)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Stadium in Lincoln turns 100 this season -- and with its centennial comes several initiatives to commemorate the anniversary.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced in December all Nebraska football season tickets would be reduced to $320 for the 2023 season. Husker games against Northern Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa have all been sold out. A limited number of away-team tickets remain for the Louisiana Tech game, as well as three Big Ten home games against Northwestern, Purdue, and Maryland. Tickets for the latter three games can also be purchased as a bundle for $100.

A special alternate uniform will be worn for the Oct. 21 game, when Nebraska hosts Northwestern. The uniform features a 100-year stadium patch and a blue outline around the numbers. The blue signifies the first game the Huskers ever played at Memorial Stadium, paying homage to the blue uniforms they wore to contrast with Oklahoma’s crimson uniforms. The Huskers went on to win their first game at Memorial, 24-0.

The alternate jerseys are available for fans to purchase on the team shop website as well as local Husker retailers.

A commemorative book documenting Memorial Stadium’s history will also be available for purchase online. Wooden bench seats that had been removed from the stadium during a previous renovation can be purchased by fans as a collectible for $150 apiece (supply is limited). Fans can also buy a bottle opener with a handle carved from the bench seating. They can be ordered now and will begin shipping next month.

