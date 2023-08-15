NDOT to apply high-friction surface treatment to portion of Omaha interstate system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is working to make sure transportation on the state’s highways is safer.

Work crews are applying a high-friction surface treatment to a portion of Interstate 80 that will increase traction between the roadway and the tires on vehicles.

“It’s epoxy, very much like what you would buy in a store, and on the epoxy we (place) a special aggregate,” said district construction engineer Barbara Gerbino-Bevins.

The treatment aims to prevent vehicles from slipping and sliding, especially when the pavement is wet. When the treatment is applied, you can see it -- the road is a touch darker, and your tires will sing to you.

The current project calls for treating the curve where I-80 goes from north to east through the I-680 interchange.

“That curve has a history of accidents, and in order for us to use this, the accident history has to meet certain requirements, and it meets at this location,” Gerbino-Bevins said.

Two other metro-area locations have this friction treatment in place -- I-680 south to I-80 east, and Highway 275 near Waterloo stretching over the viaduct there.

Officials say the treatment placed on these roadways is working.

“On wet pavement, those treatments can decrease accidents by as much as 83%,” Gerbino-Bevins said.

It will take over $700,000 to cover the current project which spans over 15,000 square yards. Officials believe the project is well worth the cost if it keeps crashes down and traffic moving.

Traffic will be rerouted throughout the project. The city says work will mostly be relegated to overnights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. NDOT officials say completion is slated for the fall.

