July traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from June

Numbers still down from 2022 and four-year average
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 23 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in July.

The fatalities occurred in 20 crashes. 15 of the 19 vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; two used seatbelts, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

21 of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. 13 occurred on other highways (excluding the interstate), one on the interstate system, and nine on local roads. One fatality was a pedestrian; three were motorcyclists.

This time last year, NDOT reported 17 traffic deaths. 105 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date -- a 19% improvement from 2022′s 120. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 15%.

Only 17 of the 96 vehicle occupants killed through June 2023 were using seatbelts.

