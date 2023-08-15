High school student removed from Millard elementary property

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that took place after students were dismissed.

Montclair Elementary School principal Dr. Alicia Kotlarz said in a statement to parents that a Millard North High School student was on Montclair Elementary property after 3:45 p.m. He was seen wearing a Halloween mask and had a blue, orange, and red water gun on his person. The student left school grounds when Kotlarz asked.

The statement said Millard North administration worked with the elementary school to identify the student and to address his actions through both the school and Omaha Police via a school resource officer.

The full statement from Montclair Elementary’s principal as provided to 6 News is below:

Dear Montclair Families, I wanted to make you aware of an incident that happened after school dismissal Monday afternoon, our initial response, and the resolution from the situation. A young man who attends Millard North High School was sitting at the picnic tables near our playground after 3:45 pm. He was wearing a Halloween mask and had a blue, orange, and red water gun. These actions were inappropriate, and he left school grounds when I asked. Working with Millard North High School administration, we were able to identify the student late Monday. I have confirmed today that his actions were addressed by both the school and the police through the assistance of the school resource officer. Safety is of the utmost importance at Montclair. While this was a minor issue, such behavior is not tolerated. I wanted to make you aware that it happened and share how the matter has been resolved. Please call me if you have any questions. Sincerely, Dr. Alicia Kotlarz Principal

