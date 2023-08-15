We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday, hot by the weekend

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of cool days for this time of year Wednesday brings an end to the below average highs... We’ll warm up to 89 but a cold front stops the warming trend for the end of the work week. This will make for a breezy Wednesday as the front approaches as gusts reach the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(wowt)
Breezy Wednesday
Breezy Wednesday(wowt)

The heat builds after that... by the end of the week a ridge of high pressure strengthens to our S and pulls our highs into the 90s by the weekend. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as our stretch of hot weather kicks off.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

Highs will reach the mid 90s and with humidity it will feel more like 100-110 most afternoons.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

The heat continues through the end of the 10 day forecast but is less intense by Thursday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

