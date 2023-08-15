Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday, hot by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of cool days for this time of year Wednesday brings an end to the below average highs... We’ll warm up to 89 but a cold front stops the warming trend for the end of the work week. This will make for a breezy Wednesday as the front approaches as gusts reach the mid to upper 20s.
The heat builds after that... by the end of the week a ridge of high pressure strengthens to our S and pulls our highs into the 90s by the weekend. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as our stretch of hot weather kicks off.
Highs will reach the mid 90s and with humidity it will feel more like 100-110 most afternoons.
The heat continues through the end of the 10 day forecast but is less intense by Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.