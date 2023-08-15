Douglas County Sheriff says Omaha shop selling items with illegal THC levels

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s said Tuesday that deputies had served a search warrant on a local shop they say has been selling products with illegal levels of THC.

DCSO said that investigators purchased “an item” from 402 Smoke Shop & Vapes that was sent to the lab for testing.

“The item tested above the legal limit,” the DCSO release states.

Subsequently, a search warrant was served at the shop as authorities continue to investigate related cases in the area.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies recognize this case as a dangerous consumer protection issue,” the DCSO release states. “The customers that are purchasing these products need to know that they could be purchasing items that contain a level of THC that is above the legal limit and thus may impair their judgment or ability to operate a motor vehicle.”

The development comes a day after authorities in Sarpy and Lancaster counties conducted similar operations in their jurisdictions.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that investigators had purchased items from Cannabis Factory locations in Gretna and Bellevue as well as Fifty Shades of Green in Papillion and sent them to a lab for testing. Those results led authorities to seize several products and documents from three stores selling items they say contain THC levels higher than the state’s legal limit.

Three five Lincoln smoke shops are also under investigation.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffery Davis told 6 News on Monday that their investigation started when positive drug tests were coming back to the sheriff’s office.

“Some people that were on probation tested positive, and they claimed the only places that they’d been was some of these cannabis places, so we thought, ‘Is anybody checking them? How do we know if that stuff is not above what’s allowed?’” he said.

He said the legally allowable limit of THC content in Nebraska is 0.3%. Sarpy County authorities said the items tested were more than 5% THC and that some items tested 15% THC.

“Some of this stuff tested out 15% which — you do the math that’s 45 times greater than the state says is illegal,” Davis said.

Papillion, Bellevue, Omaha, and Lincoln police departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Sarpy County and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office have assisted in this investigation.

“The prosecutors in several jurisdictions and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed,” the release states.

