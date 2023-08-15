We are Local
Douglas County District Court judge’s DUI citation downgraded

Omaha City Prosecutor adjusted the charge to reckless driving, which another local attorney said isn’t unusual
Douglas County district judge Tressa Alioth was cited for a DUI July 2.
By Brian Mastre
Aug. 15, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI last month has pleaded not guilty.

Tressa Alioth of Bennington was due in court Tuesday, but instead entered the written plea to the misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor. According to Nebraska law, it carries a penalty of 0-3 months in jail. In contrast, a first-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor that carries a penalty of 7-60 days in the county jail.

The judge was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy at 2:26 a.m. Sunday July 2 near 166th and Whitmore streets.

According to the citation obtained by 6 News, the deputy ticketed her for four misdemeanors: first offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting a child while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a pretest, and driving left of center.

6 News contacted Omaha attorney Randy Paragas, who has specialized in DUI cases for 30 years. He said a city prosecutor changing a first-offense DUI to reckless driving “…is standard practice given the test level in this case.”

The ticket indicates her blood alcohol level was 0.088%. Nebraska DUI law considers anything at 0.08% or higher to be “driving while intoxicated.”

6 News asked Omaha City Prosecutor Kevin Slimp, who had 30 days to review the evidence and decide the charges, about the reasons why the DUI allegation turned into a reckless driving charge.

He said it’s not unusual based on the evidence in the case, adding that he’s not able to discuss the particulars at this time.

Alioth was appointed as District Court Judge by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in April 2021. She also spent 23 years as a deputy county attorney with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

