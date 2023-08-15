Council Bluffs startup says free mentoring service is helping boost business

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Amy Dillard owns Council Bluffs-based consulting firm Dillard Management, LLC.

Since October 2020, she’s been helping other local businesses like construction and roofing companies, auto dealerships and nonprofits get their messages out on the internet.

“Anything that helps a business increase their online presence,” Dillard said. “Not just on social media, but in general.”

She said it was tough going early on.

“When you’re selling a service, it’s kind of hard to describe or know who’s going to buy it,” Dillard said. “Where’s my target audience?”

She would hardly be alone in those challenges. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20 percent of businesses fail in their first year, and 50 percent fail in their first five years.

For Dillard, what’s made a difference is working with SCORE, a network of mentors who advise small business owners and teach them tips and tricks to run successful operations.

“How do I identify the need in those markets?” she said. “How do I approach those people in those markets and how do I evaluate their needs?”

She said she received the services for free.

SCORE volunteer mentor Mark Bundy said having such a program is critical.

“Small businesses drive the economy of the country,” Bundy said. “It’s the one and two-employee shop. It’s the family-owned business.

“The reason why we do it is because this is the economic engine. It helps families, it helps communities, it helps everybody.”

Bundy is just one of 10,000 volunteers serving all 50 states for SCORE. They have business experience themselves across different industries.

It’s a U.S. Small Business Administration partner, so Bundy said there’s nothing to lose.

“Everybody’s tax dollars are paying for it.”

Dillard said since she linked up with SCORE around a year ago, her own business is growing faster.

“Just having a mentor that has been there and has done that and can give you advice because they have done it before and been successful at it,” she said. “Then you know you’re on the right track.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.