We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs startup says free mentoring service is helping boost business

Small business owners in Omaha can get an extra boost thanks to a free service.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Amy Dillard owns Council Bluffs-based consulting firm Dillard Management, LLC.

Since October 2020, she’s been helping other local businesses like construction and roofing companies, auto dealerships and nonprofits get their messages out on the internet.

“Anything that helps a business increase their online presence,” Dillard said. “Not just on social media, but in general.”

She said it was tough going early on.

“When you’re selling a service, it’s kind of hard to describe or know who’s going to buy it,” Dillard said. “Where’s my target audience?”

She would hardly be alone in those challenges. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20 percent of businesses fail in their first year, and 50 percent fail in their first five years.

For Dillard, what’s made a difference is working with SCORE, a network of mentors who advise small business owners and teach them tips and tricks to run successful operations.

“How do I identify the need in those markets?” she said. “How do I approach those people in those markets and how do I evaluate their needs?”

She said she received the services for free.

SCORE volunteer mentor Mark Bundy said having such a program is critical.

“Small businesses drive the economy of the country,” Bundy said. “It’s the one and two-employee shop. It’s the family-owned business.

“The reason why we do it is because this is the economic engine. It helps families, it helps communities, it helps everybody.”

Bundy is just one of 10,000 volunteers serving all 50 states for SCORE. They have business experience themselves across different industries.

It’s a U.S. Small Business Administration partner, so Bundy said there’s nothing to lose.

“Everybody’s tax dollars are paying for it.”

Dillard said since she linked up with SCORE around a year ago, her own business is growing faster.

“Just having a mentor that has been there and has done that and can give you advice because they have done it before and been successful at it,” she said. “Then you know you’re on the right track.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating suspicious death, stolen vehicle in Fort Calhoun
Arrest made after Ralston school threat connected to road rage incident
3 Sarpy County shops under investigation after elevated THC levels found in products
Questions are being raised by neighbors near UNO's campus over renters who could be violating...
Residents concerned over zoning violations in Aksarben
WILBUR, NEB. - 06/18/2019 - Defendant Aubrey Trail is wheeled into the courtroom on Tuesday,...
EXPLAINER: The history of Nebraska’s death penalty and what it means for Aubrey Trail

Latest News

Heat index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday, hot by the weekend
After Vinny Palermo's seat was officially vacated, Omaha City Council now has 12 candidates for...
Omaha City Council receives 12 applicants for Palermo's vacant seat
William Wright was sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison in Lancaster County on two...
Man sentenced on two counts of second degree murder
The Omaha City Council hopes to have the Dist. 4 seat filled by the end of September.
Twelve apply to fill Vinny Palermo’s Omaha City Council seat