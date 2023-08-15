We are Local
Bellevue Police run out of steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers

(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department says it has no more locks to give.

BPD said in a Facebook post Monday it has run out of steering wheel locks for affected Kia and Hyundai drivers. Kia and Hyundai are no longer supplying the locks. The Omaha Police Department said they had run out of free locks last month.

Drivers who hadn’t yet received a wheel lock were advised to reach out to Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for further assistance.

We have run out of steering wheel locks for those affected by the Kia recalls. Kia and Hyundai are no longer supplying...

Posted by Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department on Monday, August 14, 2023

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In February, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

