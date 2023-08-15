Bellevue Police run out of steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department says it has no more locks to give.

BPD said in a Facebook post Monday it has run out of steering wheel locks for affected Kia and Hyundai drivers. Kia and Hyundai are no longer supplying the locks. The Omaha Police Department said they had run out of free locks last month.

Drivers who hadn’t yet received a wheel lock were advised to reach out to Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for further assistance.

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In February, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

