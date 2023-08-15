6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave returns Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking intense heat developing Saturday into next week.

Saturday First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Saturday will be the start of a long stretch of days in the 90s. These temperatures will be close to breaking records.

Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

With the added humidity, the heat index may reach up to 110° some afternoons. The hottest time of each day will be the afternoon and evening hours. If possible, limit outdoor activity during these times.

Heat Wave High Pressure (WOWT)

The reason why we have a long stretch of hot, dry weather is because of a high pressure ridge that will settle into the area.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

80s will continue through Friday with a big jump in temperatures on Saturday. Highs above 90° stretch through the work week.

Temperature Outlook (WOWT)

The Omaha area won’t be the only region experiencing intense heat next week. A majority of central US will see warmer than average temperatures.

—

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.