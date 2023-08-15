6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave returns Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking intense heat developing Saturday into next week.
Saturday will be the start of a long stretch of days in the 90s. These temperatures will be close to breaking records.
With the added humidity, the heat index may reach up to 110° some afternoons. The hottest time of each day will be the afternoon and evening hours. If possible, limit outdoor activity during these times.
The reason why we have a long stretch of hot, dry weather is because of a high pressure ridge that will settle into the area.
80s will continue through Friday with a big jump in temperatures on Saturday. Highs above 90° stretch through the work week.
The Omaha area won’t be the only region experiencing intense heat next week. A majority of central US will see warmer than average temperatures.
