Two crashes tie up I-80 traffic in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two separate crashes tied up traffic during the morning commute in Omaha Monday.

The first crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the 50th and 60th Street exits. First responders said about six vehicles were involved. The Nebraska DOT camera showed a dump truck and a large box truck were tied up. The collision appeared to cause the box truck to turn in the wrong direction. Several other vehicles were involved as well.

Soon after that crash, another crash was reported near 42nd Street involving at least two vehicles.

Traffic moving through the area was first to steer to the right to avoid the first wreckage then it had to steer to the left to avoid the bigger scene. The Nebraska State Patrol reported traffic was backed up to 24th Street.

Several injuries were also reported.

