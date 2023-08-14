We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two 14-year-old Nebraskans charged in shooting

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Two teens are facing felony charges after authorities say several gunshots hit a Northeast Nebraska home.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, two 14-year-old boys are being charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief. The charges stem from a shooting reported on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12.

At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday the sheriff’s office got multiple calls about gunshots being fired near the Woodland Park Elementary School. Following the calls, authorities arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl.

After further investigation, authorities discovered a residence on Meadow Lane in Woodland Park was struck four or five times by gunfire. Authorities say the residence was occupied by a young adult but there were no injuries reported from the shooting.

The damage wasn’t found at the time of the teens’ arrest and charges were not filed until the following day.

Authorities say one of the boys charged lives in Woodland Park while the other, who is allegedly the shooter in this incident, lives in Norfolk. The motive for the shooting is believed to be over a relationship with a female.

The 13-year-old girl also arrested was initially released to her mother after the shooting. She may face additional charges.

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities say they haven’t found the gun. If anyone finds the gun they should contact the Stanton County Sherriff’s Office at (402) 439-2212.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon

Latest News

The City of Omaha plans to hold an open house regarding the Vision Zero plan and related...
City of Omaha to host Vision Zero open house Tuesday
.
Five Lincoln smoke shops under investigation for selling illegal substances
18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Bellevue University is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about three...
Bellevue University to host consulate information session Thursday