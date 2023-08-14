Sarpy County investigating THC levels in products from 3 area stores

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says it has seized several products and documents from three stores selling items they say contain THC levels higher than the state’s legal limit.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, investigators purchased items from Cannabis Factory locations in Gretna and Bellevue as well as Fifty Shades of Green in Papillion and sent them to a lab for testing.

“Some of these products tested well above the legal limit,” the release states.

Authorities say the legal allowable limit of THC content in Nebraska less than half of 1%. SCSO said the items tested were more than 5% THC and that some items tested 15% THC.

“The number one issue that all of us agree on is consumer protection,” the release states. “The customers that are purchasing these products need to know that they could be purchasing items that are advertised as containing an amount of THC that is not a dose that will get them ‘high’ or have any effect on their judgment or ability to operate a motor vehicle.”

Papillion, Bellevue, Omaha, and Lincoln police departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Sarpy County and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office have assisted in this investigation.

“The prosecutors in several jurisdictions and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed,” the release states.

