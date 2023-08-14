Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & breezy with a few showers possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very comfortable start is what we’ll all get when you head out the door to start your day and your week. The clouds and wind will both increase as the morning goes along though. Both will help keep us cooler once again.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Watch for a few spotty showers from those clouds between 10am and 7pm today. Most will be brief and light if you see anything at all.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

As the clouds increase, so will the winds with gusts from the northwest up to 30-35 mph at times in the afternoon. The clouds, shower and wind will equal a high in the mid 70s.

Today WInd (WOWT)

Tuesday actually looks like a much better day with more sunshine, less wind and less clouds. We’ll be able to reach the lower 80s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts pick up and warm us up a bit more Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s likely. Overall we’ll stay in the 80s much of the week with dry weather winning out after Monday.

