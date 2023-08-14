Residents concerned over zoning violations in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - August is the time for college students to move into their new homes for the Fall semester.

But one Omaha neighborhood near the University of Nebraska at Omaha is not looking forward to what follows.

“When you move into a residential area, you act like a resident,” said Jennifer Bauer, Aksarben homeowner and neighborhood association president. “You don’t park on the grass. You don’t park on the curb. You don’t park backward. You don’t block driveways. Those are just neighborly things that we are finding aren’t being followed.”

A map provided by the planning department shows most properties in the Aksarben neighborhood near Elmwood Park are zoned for low-density, single-family homes.

That means no more than three unrelated residents are allowed.

But frequently, unrelated college students come together to share the cost of housing in that neighborhood, leaving homeowners frustrated by non-neighborly behavior.

Bauer said she welcomes renters, but not when they violate the expectations of their residential neighborhood and local zoning ordinances. So, they brought their concerns to the city.

“We are told, ‘Well, we’ve gone and asked them how many people are living here, but at the time we go there’s only one or two they don’t know,’” Bauer said. “So, there’s a little bit of inability to enforce a code when the residents don’t help as well.”

Dave Fanslau, director of the city’s planning department agreed. Enforcing these laws is hard.

“We will investigate we can, but these kinds of complaints are some of the hardest for us to enforce,” said Fanslau. “Finding out these occupants of a house is pretty difficult because we have to pay the house a visit. And if nobody is there or if we ask if are there more than three unrelated people, we have to take their word.”

The planning department is the only place they can take their concerns. Fanslau said last year the department investigated 146 zoning violation cases.

The process is complaint-driven. People should call the planning department or can call the Code Enforcement number directly at 402-444-5371.

Bauer tells 6 News she just hopes this college semester is better than years past.

“We take pride in ownership,” Bauer said. “That’s the beauty of Aksarben.”

