We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Public opening of Sarpy County Correctional Center canceled after inmate death

Three inmates were charged in the investigation into a death of a fellow inmate at Sarpy County Correctional Center.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The public opening of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center has been canceled after an inmate died in custody last week.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, along with the Sarpy County Department of Corrections, made the decision to cancel the Aug. 18 dedication ceremony of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.

The public tours of the new facility scheduled for Aug. 19 have also been canceled, but the Department of Corrections will still transfer operations to the new facility as scheduled.

A press release cites the recent death of an inmate as the reason for canceling the events.

“County resources have been redirected to the investigation into the in-custody death, and supporting and assisting those involved,” Sarpy County officials stated in the release.

Officers at the center found inmate Huan Pham, 43, dead in his cell Aug. 8.

Three other inmates, Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez have been charged in the investigation into Pham’s death.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of...
From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43.(Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon

Latest News

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
Authorities: ‘No credible threat’ after report of attempted child abduction in Eagle
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery at two Walgreens stores...
Omaha Police investigating related robbery, attempted robbery
Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln