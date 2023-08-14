Public opening of Sarpy County Correctional Center canceled after inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The public opening of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center has been canceled after an inmate died in custody last week.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, along with the Sarpy County Department of Corrections, made the decision to cancel the Aug. 18 dedication ceremony of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.

The public tours of the new facility scheduled for Aug. 19 have also been canceled, but the Department of Corrections will still transfer operations to the new facility as scheduled.

A press release cites the recent death of an inmate as the reason for canceling the events.

“County resources have been redirected to the investigation into the in-custody death, and supporting and assisting those involved,” Sarpy County officials stated in the release.

Officers at the center found inmate Huan Pham, 43, dead in his cell Aug. 8.

Three other inmates, Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez have been charged in the investigation into Pham’s death.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43. (Sarpy County Correctional Center)

