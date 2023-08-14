We are Local
One injured in South Omaha shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to a release, officers responded to the scene on D Street near South 42nd Street at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found one victim, who was taken to the hospital.

23-year-old Manuel Ponce was also found at the scene and taken to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning.

Records show he was booked late Sunday night for first-degree assault and child abuse by neglect.

