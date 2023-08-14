Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces assistant coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new Pro Volleyball Federation team announced its assistant coach for its 2024 inaugural season Monday.

The Omaha Supernovas announced Laura “Bird” Kuhn will serve for the 2024 season. She previously served as head coach at Texas A&M, as well as an assistant coach at the University of Kansas and the University of Miami (Florida). Kuhn was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2019.

“I’m very excited about Bird joining our coaching staff,” said head coach Shelton Collier. “I have great respect for her as a person and as a coach, and she’s highly regarded among players and other coaches across the country. I am confident that she will add value to the Omaha franchise in many ways as we continue to build our program and when we start our season in January. I anticipate that she will serve many roles with us both on and off the court and that she will also connect well with the players.”

Nebraska Pro Volleyball will play its home games at CHI Health Center in Omaha starting in 2024.

“I am beyond ecstatic about this opportunity to coach in the first women’s professional ‘major league’ in the United States with the Omaha Supernovas,” Kuhn said. “It’s an exciting time for professional women’s volleyball in the U.S. I’m honored to be part of this groundbreaking season in a sport that has given all of us so much.”

Kuhn is the first addition to the Supernovas’ coaching staff; the team is set to hire two other assistant coaches and a technical coordinator later this year.

