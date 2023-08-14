Omaha Police investigating related robbery, attempted robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery at two Walgreens stores Monday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were initially called to the 50th and Center location around 8:20 a.m. Employees told officers a Black male in his 20s, described as 5′7″ and wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves, entered the store and jumped the pharmacy counter. He then allegedly shoved two employees and attempted to steal medications, but left without any property.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to another Walgreens, this time off of 60th and NW Radial Highway. A suspect with the same description as the earlier robbery attempt allegedly jumped the pharmacy counter and threatened employees before taking items from the pharmacy and taking off westbound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a pharmacy robbery suspect are eligible for a $2,500 reward.

