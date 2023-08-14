We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha

Latest News

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92
PHOTOS - The families of divers who went missing reunite with them after a rescue by the U.S....
PHOTOS: Families reunite with divers after rescue
A family member of one of the divers who went missing reunites with them after a rescue by the...
Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast
Nebraska DOT
Two crashes tie up I-80 traffic in Omaha