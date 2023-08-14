July heat shatters global record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Major heat waves set headlines across the globe throughout the month of July as record-high temperatures fell across the United States and Europe. Monday, scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information confirmed that all of that intense heat last month will go down as the hottest July on modern record globally, and potentially the hottest month ever.

Despite some locally cooler-than-average conditions for much of July across Nebraska and Iowa, the abnormal heat that baked northern Canada, the southern United States, as well as large parts of Europe and Africa pushed global temperatures more than 2 degrees above the 20th-century average. This is the first time that the July global temperature has pushed more than 1.8 degrees above average. Although it seems like a small difference, the bump in averages represents a very significant shift in global temperatures.

Ocean temperatures have also been abnormally warm. For the fourth consecutive month, global sea surface temperatures hit record highs. Extremely warm conditions across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico combined with a strengthening El Nino to produce the highest monthly sea surface temperature anomaly of any month on record. Ocean temperatures were 1.78 degrees above the global average for July. The extreme ocean heat culminated in a severe marine heat wave in the Florida Keys, bleaching many coral reefs.

Through July, 2023 is ranked as the third warmest on record, behind only 2016 and 2020. With strengthening El Nino conditions in the Pacific, extraordinarily warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, and continued record heat across the southern United States and South America, it is nearly certain that 2023 will be in the top five warmest years on record. If the trends that we have seen this summer continue, it is very possible that this year could end up being the hottest year on record for the globe.

