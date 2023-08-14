We are Local
Five Lincoln smoke shops under investigation for selling illegal substances

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five Lincoln smoke shops are under investigation after police say the businesses were found to be selling illegal substances.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force conducted search warrants at five smoke shops on Aug. 7 and seized multiple items including plant materials, edibles, paraphernalia and financial records.

The five Lincoln smoke shops LPD says were in violation include:

  • The Cannabis Factory, 122 S. Antelope Parkway
  • 50 Shades of Green, 330 N. 48th Street
  • 50 Shades of Green, 1903 O Street
  • 50 Shades of Green, 1020 South Street
  • Kind Life Dispensary, 2525 Pine Lake Road

The investigation began in the beginning 2023 when product advertisements were brought to LPD’s attention. Based on lab testing on 10 Lincoln smoke shops, LPD said five were found to be selling illegal substances.

LPD said investigators filed search warrants in August after conducting further checks in June and finding similar results.

The five stores currently remain open and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

