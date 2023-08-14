We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to Tuesday, comfortable this week

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As winds wind down Monday evening and skies clear temperatures will fall fast overnight. Overnight lows will be chilly for this time of year, 53 for the Metro, only a couple of degrees away from a record low! Grab a light jacket if you’re heading out early.

AM lows
AM lows

We’ll wind up with a comfortable Tuesday overall as highs climb to the low 80s under sunny skies with light winds. Enjoy the stretch of mild weather while we have it! Wednesday brings us to a high of 87 but a cold front stops the warming trend Thursday. This will make for a breezy Wednesday as the front slides in, gusts reach the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy Wednesday
Breezy Wednesday(wowt)

The heat builds after that... by the end of the week a ridge of high pressure strengthens to our S and pulls our highs into the 90s by the weekend.

Heat builds
Heat builds
10 day forecast
10 day forecast

