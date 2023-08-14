City of Omaha to host Vision Zero open house Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha plans to hold an open house regarding the Vision Zero plan and related projects.

The city’s public works department and consultants will be on hand Tuesday evening to discuss Vision Zero’s draft action plan recommendations and projects.

The meeting will be held at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center from 5 to 7 p.m. A short presentation is set for 5:15, with an open-house format to follow.

