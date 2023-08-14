We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bellevue University to host consulate information session Thursday

Bellevue University is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about three...
Bellevue University is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about three consulates in the metro and what they offer.(MGN / El Salvador)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue University is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about three consulates in the metro and what they offer.

The university is hosting a consulate information session from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. August 17 at the university’s Hitchcock Humanities Center. Information will be provided about the Mexican, Guatemalan, and El Salvadorean consulates in Omaha and the services they provide to the community.

Reservations via email are required to attend and must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha

Latest News

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert plans to sell land to B&B Boxing Academy for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Omaha celebrates Terence Crawford's undisputed welterweight title