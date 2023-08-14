Bellevue University to host consulate information session Thursday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue University is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about three consulates in the metro and what they offer.

The university is hosting a consulate information session from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. August 17 at the university’s Hitchcock Humanities Center. Information will be provided about the Mexican, Guatemalan, and El Salvadorean consulates in Omaha and the services they provide to the community.

Reservations via email are required to attend and must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.