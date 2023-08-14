We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities: ‘No credible threat’ after report of attempted child abduction in Eagle

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated after child enticement incident reported Tuesday
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle Public Pool on Tuesday night.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation into a report of attempted child abduction in the Village of Eagle has led authorities to determine there’s not a credible threat to public safety in the community located about 50 miles southwest of Omaha.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that deputies had looked into the report that a girl walking on a park trail west of the Eagle Public Pool last Tuesday evening had been approached by a stranger. The incident reportedly occurred on a dirt and gravel cul-de-sac in the public pool parking area off Applewood Drive.

“After a careful review of all the evidence, we have determined that there is no credible threat to the safety of the public,” CCSO said on a Facebook post about the update. “We understand this was a scary experience for the victim and their family, and we want to assure them that we are committed to protecting children.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for providing information that aided in the investigation.

“We will continue to pay special attention to and thoroughly investigate all reports of crimes involving children,” the post states. “We appreciate the parents and mentors who used this story as an opportunity to discuss and educate children about stranger danger and other safety tips. We also appreciate the public’s overwhelming support to provide possible leads and to ensure our children were safe during the investigation.”

Update: The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of an attempted child abduction near the public pool in...

Posted by Cass County Sheriff's Office - NE on Friday, August 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon

Latest News

Two 14-year-old Nebraskans charged in shooting
18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Animals testing positive for rabies in Nebraska
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska