Authorities investigating suspicious death, stolen vehicle in Fort Calhoun

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating a suspicious death in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unattended death Monday morning. The investigation deemed the death suspicious and determined that the victim’s vehicle had been stolen.

The vehicle is a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, burgundy in color with a license plate reading 29-K829. Authorities believe it to be in the Omaha area.

Anyone who locates the vehicle is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman at 402-426-6866.

