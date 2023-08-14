Aubrey Trail’s execution request raises questions about Nebraska’s death penalty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail wants to speed up his execution, but there’s a problem: There are 10 men in line before him.

Not to mention, the state isn’t even in a position to carry out a death sentence.

For the first time, it used a four-drug cocktail to put Carey Dean Moore to death. The electric chair had been used before that.

So, when Trail recently wanted to be done with appeals and be put to death, 6 News asked the communications team whether the state was able to do that.

The response: “Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is not in possession of any lethal-injection chemicals.”

The four drugs used are diazepam, a tranquilizer; fentanyl citrate, a synthetic opioid that limits breathing and puts the recipient to sleep; cisatracurium besylate, a muscle relaxer; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

It may sound extreme, but it isn’t unusual.

Many drug makers, when they found out their drugs were being used to carry out a death sentence, started to push back, making it harder for states to acquire the drug, thus making it more difficult to carry out capital punishment.

“Pharma was surprised to learn their drugs were being used in executions and said ‘Absolutely not,’” said Robin Maher with the Death Penalty Information Center. “When that became unavailable, states looked to other sources, which led to a lot of botched executions. It was a horror show when prisoners were writhing for more than an hour sometimes during the execution.”

That has led some states to go back to older methods, such as the electric chair, which Nebraska hasn’t used since 1997.

At least one state has really dipped into history and used a firing squad.

It’s not clear yet if Nebraska lawmakers will attempt to go back to old since there are 11 men on death row and they don’t have any lethal injection drugs right now.

