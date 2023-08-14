Arrest made after Ralston school threat connected to road rage incident

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested Monday afternoon after they allegedly threatened to harm a student at a Ralston elementary school.

A message to parents from Ralston Public Schools said a parent called Meadows Elementary during a road rage incident just after noon. The parent said the alleged suspect was threatening to come to the school and hurt the caller’s student.

The school was placed on “secure-in-place” status following the call, meaning no one could enter or exit the building. The party approached the school armed with a carpet knife and tried to gain entry, but was kept outside the main doors. They also allegedly moved cones in front of the doorway to block the entrance.

The person was arrested shortly after police arrived. The district said at no time were any staff or students in danger; the “secure-in-place” was lifted about 20 minutes later.

A statement released by Meadows Elementary’s principal reads in part, “School personnel followed safety protocols correctly and efficiently. Ralston Public Schools and our law enforcement partners take all threatening situations seriously.”

