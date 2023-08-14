We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Arrest made after Ralston school threat connected to road rage incident

(MGN Online)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested Monday afternoon after they allegedly threatened to harm a student at a Ralston elementary school.

A message to parents from Ralston Public Schools said a parent called Meadows Elementary during a road rage incident just after noon. The parent said the alleged suspect was threatening to come to the school and hurt the caller’s student.

The school was placed on “secure-in-place” status following the call, meaning no one could enter or exit the building. The party approached the school armed with a carpet knife and tried to gain entry, but was kept outside the main doors. They also allegedly moved cones in front of the doorway to block the entrance.

The person was arrested shortly after police arrived. The district said at no time were any staff or students in danger; the “secure-in-place” was lifted about 20 minutes later.

A statement released by Meadows Elementary’s principal reads in part, “School personnel followed safety protocols correctly and efficiently. Ralston Public Schools and our law enforcement partners take all threatening situations seriously.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at...
Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District says it has seen an uptick in water main breaks this...
M.U.D. sees increase in water main breaks in Omaha
Sunday afternoon forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Rain this morning, very spotty storms this afternoon

Latest News

July Global Temperature Anomalies
July heat shatters global record
The state of Nebraska's history regarding the death penalty has come into focus as a result of...
Aubrey Trail case raises questions over Nebraska death sentences
Global temperatures hit record highs in July.
2023 produces hottest July on record
Police are investigating two related robberies at separate Walgreens locations in Omaha.
Police investigating series of Walgreens robberies