We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rep. Don Bacon to host Nebraska District 2 town hall

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)(DC Bureau)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Constituents in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District will have an opportunity to voice their concerns at a town hall in Omaha later this month.

Rep. Don Bacon will host an in-person town hall Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Westside Middle School.

The meeting is open to constituents of the district as well as credentialed media.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha is hosting a victory celebration for Terence "Bud" Crawford on Saturday, Aug....
WATCH: Omaha celebrates Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of thunderstorms expected Sunday
Luke Kluver
Family, friends bring green wave in support of Norfolk golfer
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds a hug after a "Fair...
Caucus 2024: GOP Candidates barnstorm Iowa State Fair
Abortion law
Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court
Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at...
‘This is a rite of passage’ GOP candidates flock to Iowa State Fair to garner support
Governor Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen appoints new state tax commissioner, county judge nominees