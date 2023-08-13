Rep. Don Bacon to host Nebraska District 2 town hall
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Constituents in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District will have an opportunity to voice their concerns at a town hall in Omaha later this month.
Rep. Don Bacon will host an in-person town hall Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Westside Middle School.
The meeting is open to constituents of the district as well as credentialed media.
