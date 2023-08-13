Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford’s nonprofit for $1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the festivities honoring Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford Saturday, Mayor Jean Stothert made a special announcement regarding the champ’s nonprofit organization.

“We know your gym is running out of room, so we would like to help you build on your success,” Stothert said.

She was referring to Crawford’s B and B Sports Academy near 31st Avenue and Sprague Street. It serves youth ages 8-18, training them in boxing, wrestling, and mixed martial arts.

That’s not all kids are taught there though.

“Life skills and teaching them to get through adversity and discipline and accountability,” executive director Steve Nelson said. “So many things that we teach them to be a better human being all around.”

The number of kids it serves has grown. Nelson said what started out as serving around six neighborhood kids in 2014 has grown into more than 100 kids per day.

“We need more room,” Nelson said. “We have so many kids that it’s to the point where I have to break them up by age group and experience for certain days because we can’t service 150 kids all in one day in the space we have.”

Stothert said the city may have a solution for that.

“It just so happens that the city of Omaha owns the property north of your academy,” she said. “So with city council approval—and I think I’ll get that—we’re going to offer to sell you this land for the bargain price of $1.”

Nelson said that would take care of a big portion of what the academy is trying to accomplish -- building a larger facility.

“My job, I feel like, is to open up and present these different opportunities and show them different skills that they may gravitate to,” he said.

Nelson said that also includes things like teaching arts and crafts and tutoring. A larger building would make that easier and allow room for an indoor track, workout equipment, and a nutrition kitchen, along with spaces for boxing and wrestling.

Nelson said Crawford can’t do it all to keep operations running, and they look for help from community partners and individuals. Donations can be made on the academy’s website.

