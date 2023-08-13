David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty evening showers, cooler and breezy Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through early evening as a cold front moves through the area. The clouds that we have seen throughout the day have kept temperatures cool enough that severe weather will not be a concern this evening. Light to moderate rain will affect the metro through 6 or 7pm, then we will start to dry out as the rain pushes to the south and east. Temperatures remain quite cool falling into the low 70s and 60s by sunset.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy northwest winds will pick up overnight, coming in at 10 to 20mph. The northwest wind and clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s for Monday morning, almost a bit chilly! Clouds will build in after sunrise on Monday, with a few isolated showers possible through midday. Most of the rain will be very light, if it even reaches the ground so impacts will be minimal. However, between the clouds, showers, and breezy northwest winds, temperatures will remain rather cool for August with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest winds may gust up to around 30mph during the late morning and afternoon hours. Plan on those breezy conditions if you will be outdoors Monday afternoon. The wind should die down quickly after sunset, with calm winds for Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures warming into the upper 80s by the end of the week (WOWT)

A warming trend will kick on Tuesday with highs jumping back into the low 80s. It should still be a great summer day with sunny skies and low humidity. Gusty southwest winds kick in on Wednesday helping to boost our highs back into the upper 80s. Even warmer weather is likely by the end of the week as highs warm into the upper 80s and even 90s by the upcoming weekend.

Heat wave building by the end of the week (WOWT)

It appears that a late summer heat wave will try to develop for the second half of August across much of the Plains and Midwest. This will likely mean a string of 90 degree days for the Omaha area, with humidity levels pushing our heat index into the upper 90s at times. The heat may last into the middle of next week before starting to back off. Be prepared for an extended period of hotter than average conditions with the potential for the heat index to top 100 degrees for at least a couple days.

