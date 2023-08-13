We are Local
BRAKES Program teaches teenagers pro-active safety while driving

BRAKES Program teaches teens proactive driving at Lincoln Airport on Saturday.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Teenagers were spinning out cars and driving serpentine motions near the Lincoln Airport on Saturday, learning how to recover during car crashes. It’s all apart of the BRAKES Program, which stands for Be Responsible and Keep Every Safe.

BRAKES, the proactive driving school, was in Nebraska for the first time teaching 150 teenagers life-saving skills for on the road. Near the Lincoln Airport, teenagers go through a series of courses that covered distracted driving, panic braking, drop-wheel recovery and car control.

Before getting behind the wheel, students watched the instructors do it. Then, they tried it themselves.

The program organizers said students who take classes with BRAKES are 64% less likely to get in a car crash, that’s why 16-yaer-old Ryan Johnson is taking the class.

Johnson is new behind the wheel and wants to give his parents, and himself, peace of mind.

“He suggested it to me and I told him I would do it, just because it makes my mom feel better,” Johnson said. “She doesn’t like me being out a lot, and I enjoy driving a lot. You have a lot more control over your car than you realize and everything that seems scary about crashing and avoiding is not as bad as it seems.”

The parents even get a chance to learn some of those same skills. The students hear from BRAKES instructors, many of whom are past law enforcement officers. They also hear from a Nebraska State Trooper who talks about Nebraska’s Move Over Law, and what to do if they get pulled over.

After all of that, the students graduate from the program.

BRAKES will be holding sessions out at the airport on Sunday as well. Parents who want to sign up for future events can click here.

