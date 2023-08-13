6 First Alert Weather Day - Rain this morning, scattered strong storms this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, at least two rounds of showers and storms are expected with the potential for a few stronger storms this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day Today (WOWT)

Shower and storms with some pockets of heavy rain have moved in early this morning, and will likely stick around through at least 9 or 10am. The heaviest and most widespread rain today is expected in the metro between 6 and 8am, with the rain become more scattered in nature after 8am. The scattered showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will continue through roughly 10am, though showers may linger a little longer than that in spots. We should see at least some dry time for the midday hours.

Rain chances are highest this morning (WOWT)

The amount of dry time and sunshine that we see during the early afternoon will play a big role in the strength of the storms that redevelop along a cold front that will arrive after 2pm. If we see a little extra sunshine, storms may be a bit on the strong side with some large hail and gusty winds possible. However, most indications are that we will tend to stay cloudy with at least few light showers which will hold our temperatures to the mid-70s. That means less energy in the atmosphere for those afternoon storms.

Scattered storms possible this afternoon (WOWT)

Regardless of the severe risk, you should expect to see at least a few scattered storms between 2 and 6pm as the cold front moves through, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. There is still a slight risk for a couple of stronger storms, mainly south of I-80. That risk dependent on the amount of sunshine that we see. If stronger storms are able to develop, hail up to 1 or 1.5 inches in size and some wind gusts of 60-65mph would be the main risks.

Severe risk south of I-80 today (WOWT)

Any storms should be pushing out of the area by 7pm, with skies clearing as we head into the late evening hours. Breezy northwest winds will pick up behind the cold front pulling in some cooler and drier air for the overnight hours. Temperatures may actually dip into the upper 50s by Monday morning. Temperatures Monday afternoon will likely be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, with highs topping out in the mid-70s. However, it will be rather windy with northwest gusts up to around 30mph likely.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures rebound back into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday ahead of some very warm weather by the end of the week. High temperatures in the 90s are likely more and more likely by the upcoming weekend as a bit of an August heat wave develops across the Plains and Midwest.

