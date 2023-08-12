Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people jammed down the Farnam Street corridor and into Gene Leahy Mall to celebrate and show their appreciation for Terence “Bud” Crawford, Omaha’s own undisputed welterweight world champion.

Shari Palmer got there early to see the champ. She said she’s been watching Crawford box for years.

“Got to see Bud Crawford fight in the Golden Gloves when he was a teenager and have been following him ever since,” Palmer said. “Just watching him develop, and just so proud of him and the man he is today. This doesn’t come around the block every day.”

The champ will tell you he has been around the block -- and the people that come from that same block are here to show their support and respect for one of their own.

“Crawford grew up on the streets we grew up on, came through the same things we came through, and he was able to find success in his talent and gift, and he was very professional and dominant while doing so,” said Antwuan Lamont.

Countless children know Crawford’s story. They watch him in the ring; they want to be like Bud.

“Our little one right there, he boxes, and he’s only 4, so he watches Bud,” said fan Makaela Clemons. “He’s got his boxing at home...so yeah, he loves it.”

A lot of folks showed up -- not for what the champ does in the ring, but for what he does outside it.

“He’s always in the community, he always celebrates the community,” said fan Kim Bradford. “I’ve known him all his life, just about, and I think this is a great event, and I’m glad it’s happening. He needed to be celebrated.”

“He’s done a lot for the city of Omaha,” said fan Mark Miller. “Away from fighting, just all the things he does up in North Omaha to help out kids up there and stuff, just here to support him.”

Many fans 6 News spoke with say this special moment for Crawford is long overdue.

“It’s history, it put Omaha on the map,” said Mona Lisa King Ward. “People don’t believe we’re here, and he made them recognize we are. It shows we’re proud and strong and we’re here for each other.”

