Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court

LB 574 was deemed legal Friday despite a fervent challenge from Planned Parenthood
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The controversial bill LB 574, which was passed by the Nebraska legislature earlier this year, has been upheld.

Facing lawsuits from Planned Parenthood, a judge ruled in favor of Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, securing the legality of LB 574.

The bill has been a hot topic of discussion in Nebraska throughout the year.

Its main purpose is to ban gender-affirming care for minors. LB 574 also includes an amendment banning abortion after 12 weeks gestation.

“We are thankful for the court’s thoughtful analysis and recognition of the Legislature’s prerogatives and as a result of today’s order, LB 574 remains law in Nebraska,” Hilgers said in a press release Friday.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was outspoken in support of the bill before it passed through lawmakers.

“I am grateful for the court’s thorough decision,” Pillen said in the release. “I was proud to sign into law a measure that protects kids and defends the unborn, and I am pleased that it has been upheld. Thank you to the Attorney General and his litigation team for defending this important law.”

Pillen signed LB 574 into law on May 22, but it’s not expected to officially take effect until October.

