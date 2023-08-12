Family, friends bring green wave in support of Norfolk golfer

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - They came from an hour and a half away, seemingly a good chunk of Norfolk clad in green for the second round of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

They were there for one reason: to cheer on their native son, Luke Kluver.

“All of his classmates and people from Norfolk just wanted to gather around and support him,” Luke’s mom Michelle said. “They thought, we do shirts for everything else, we do shirts for state basketball and all that, it only makes sense to do it for this, right? That’s kind of how it came about... and we got a lot of attention with it, and he just feels all the support out there with the green wave, it’s pretty cool.”

Even the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA media folks took notice, posting social media videos of the enthusiastic entourage along with highlights of the University of Oklahoma senior’s two-under-par second round.

Meet the Klüver Krüe 🤝



Luke Kluver, Nebraska native and redshirt junior @OU_MGolf, qualified into @pinnbankgolf for a third time.



He looks for a weekend tee time on the #KornFerryTour before competing in next week's U.S. Amateur. pic.twitter.com/dsKPCZBFM9 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 11, 2023

“I’ve been through a lot just struggling to make the lineup at Oklahoma this past year, I think that’s done me well mentally,” the 23-year-old Kluver said. “Everybody’s skill level out here is pretty darn good, and everybody says the mental side of the game can bump you to the next level, and I’m seeing that now.”

Qualifying to play in this tournament for the third time as an amateur, the two-time Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year and two-time state champ at Norfolk High didn’t make the cut this time, but that’s okay.

He has plenty of golf right in front of him - particularly the U.S. Amateur next week in Colorado.

“These are lessons you can’t teach, getting this exposure and experience is what you want,” Michelle said. “And hopefully it will pay dividends in the future.”

As for the matching shirts worn by friends and family, Michelle said they wore white Kluver Krue t-shirts for the opening round and had crimson and cream design set to wear on Saturday if he made the cut.

His Sunday color is black, so the t-shirts for the final round would have fit the bill.

“I’m not part of the shirts in the designing process or anything about that, but I mean you can walk out there and hear the roars and all the support, it’s pretty cool,” Luke said. “Family and friends will do that all along in my career, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

Despite a weather delay that lasted over three hours, Kluver was able to complete his second round under blue skies, narrowly missing the cut, expected to be at 3 under par for 36 holes.

Play was suspended Friday with several golfers still on the course. They will finish the second round early Saturday before beginning round three play at the Pinnacle Bank Championship being played at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Kluer plans to head to Cherry Hills, Colorado Sunday. He begins stroke play at the U.S.G.A. U.S. Amateur Championship Monday morning with a 7:44 a.m. tee time.

