David’s Morning Forecast - Great Saturday weather, storms Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies overnight brought us a beautiful morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the metro. That’s actually a little below average for this time of year. We’ll continue to see plenty of sun through the morning hours, temperatures will warm fairly quickly into the 70s by 9am. If you’re headed to the parade today, the weather will definitely cooperate. It’ll be in the 70s for the start of the parade, with conditions warming into the 80s by Noon.

A few more clouds move in for the afternoon but the forecast remains dry. A light northeast breeze will help to keep the humidity from getting too high, but it’ll likely still be noticeable. Highs temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A little warm, but not overly hot for this time of year.

Storm chances start to increase late tonight into Sunday morning. In fact, the first round of storms could arrive as early as 2 to 4am Sunday morning. A few rounds of thunderstorms are possible in the morning hours, with heavy downpours and plenty of lightning. Severe weather is not expected with the morning round of storms.

On and off storms will likely continue through the morning, with another round possible by late morning or midday. There may be a brief break in storms for the early afternoon, but activity is expected to ramp up once again in the 4 to 7pm timeframe as a cold front pushes through the area. This is when the strongest storms are most likely. There is a low severe weather risk, mainly south of I-80 with this round of storms.

The main risk would be some gusty winds and perhaps some hail up to 1 inch in size. Thunderstorms should be clearing out of the area by 8pm or so. Drier and cooler conditions move in Sunday night.

Next week starts off on a slightly cooler note, highs on Monday may top out in the upper 70s. However, it will likely be on the breezy side. Most of next week will feature highs in the low to mid-80s, reasonable for the middle of August. The summer heat isn’t quite done though, as temperatures try to heat up back into the 90s by the end of the week.

