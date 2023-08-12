David’s Evening Forecast - Warm Summer evening, thunderstorms likely Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine and light winds made for a great Summer day across the area. Temperatures were on the warmer side, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for most of the metro. Thankfully, humidity levels were a little lower than they have been recently so it didn’t feel too uncomfortable. Skies remain mostly sunny through the early evening with temperatures in the 80s.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will increase late tonight as a round of thunderstorms beings to approach the area. A few spotty storms are possible as early as 4am, but the more concentrated line of storms will just be entering northeast Nebraska around that time. The storms will be dropping south toward the Omaha metro, arriving around 6 or 7am, potentially right around sunrise. There may be some gusty winds with this line of storms, but the main risk will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storms may linger through 8 or 9am before moving out.

Storms arriving around sunrise Sunday (WOWT)

We should see a break in the storms for the Midday hours, with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. There is some uncertainty on just how much sunshine we will see, which will determine how warm we get and will impact the thunderstorm risk for the afternoon. A cold front will drop in from the north between 2 and 6pm, helping to kick off additional showers and storms. If we remain cloudy with temperatures in the 70s, a few scattered storms with a line of showers is more likely. If we get a little warmer, a few stronger storms will be possible with the cold front. The strongest storms are most likely south of I-80 with large hail and gusty winds possible.

Afternoon storms on Sunday (WOWT)

The storms should be moving out of the area by early evening, with cooler air and breezy north winds moving in for the late evening. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Monday morning. We should see partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions on Monday with highs in the mid-70s. There may be an isolated shower in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. The comfortable air sticks around for Tuesday before we heat up more on Wednesday as highs jump back into the upper 80s. A heat wave may be on the way by the end of next week and the upcoming weekend as highs tried to push into the mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.