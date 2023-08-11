Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 11

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 11.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Law enforcement searched for a patient who reportedly bolted from Bellevue Medical Center in a frenzy late Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement is searching for a patient who reportedly bolted from Bellevue Medical Center in a frenzy late Tuesday afternoon.

The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate.

Google has announced additional investments in its Council Bluffs data center.

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and employees scratching their heads.

3. Papillion mountain lion sighting

Another mountain lion sighting was caught on camera in the Omaha metro late Wednesday.

2. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

1. VIEWER VIDEO: ‘It’s a mountain lion bro!’

Another mountain lion sighting was reported late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

A rookie NASCAR driver has been suspended indefinitely after liking a meme with a photo of George Floyd's... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 5, 2023

A couple says their baby was decapitated during a difficult birth at a Georgia hospital and that they were pressured by... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, August 10, 2023

The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Anheuser-Busch reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and employees scratching their heads. Mike McKnight is On Your Side: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.