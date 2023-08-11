We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 11

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a patient who ran from a Bellevue hospital, Google’s additional investments into a Council Bluffs facility, and the sudden closure of Tip Top Tux locations.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 11.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Authorities searching for patient who violently exited Bellevue Medical Center

Law enforcement searched for a patient who reportedly bolted from Bellevue Medical Center in a frenzy late Tuesday afternoon.

5. Google announces additional investments for CB data center

The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate.

Google has announced additional investments in its Council Bluffs data center.

4. Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and employees scratching their heads.

3. Papillion mountain lion sighting

Another mountain lion sighting was caught on camera in the Omaha metro late Wednesday.

2. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

1. VIEWER VIDEO: ‘It’s a mountain lion bro!’

Another mountain lion sighting was reported late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Omaha gas station manager sentenced for wiring drug money at stores
5. Heart Ministry CEO Mark Dahir dies
4. Omaha man killed in crash with semi near Missouri Valley
3. Google announces $350M expansion of Council Bluffs data center
2. Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
1. Crash victim in custody after stripping naked, shooting at traffic on Omaha interstate interchange

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. NASCAR suspends Noah Gragson for liking insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

A rookie NASCAR driver has been suspended indefinitely after liking a meme with a photo of George Floyd's...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 5, 2023

5. Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

A couple says their baby was decapitated during a difficult birth at a Georgia hospital and that they were pressured by...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, August 10, 2023

4. Google announces $350M expansion of Council Bluffs data center

The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

3. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

2. Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395M in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 5, 2023

1. Tip Top ‘Toast’: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and employees scratching their heads. Mike McKnight is On Your Side:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 7, 2023
