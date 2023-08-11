Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 11
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a patient who ran from a Bellevue hospital, Google’s additional investments into a Council Bluffs facility, and the sudden closure of Tip Top Tux locations.
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 11.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Authorities searching for patient who violently exited Bellevue Medical Center
Law enforcement searched for a patient who reportedly bolted from Bellevue Medical Center in a frenzy late Tuesday afternoon.
5. Google announces additional investments for CB data center
The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate.
4. Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
3. Papillion mountain lion sighting
2. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
1. VIEWER VIDEO: ‘It’s a mountain lion bro!’
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. NASCAR suspends Noah Gragson for liking insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face
5. Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
4. Google announces $350M expansion of Council Bluffs data center
3. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
2. Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395M in sales, report says
1. Tip Top ‘Toast’: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
CATCH UP
