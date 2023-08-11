Three men charged in fellow inmate’s death at Sarpy County Correctional Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three inmates were charged Friday in connection with a fellow inmate’s death at Sarpy County Correctional Center.

Officers at the center found inmate Huan Pham, 43, unresponsive in his cell late Tuesday night. Both officers and rescue personnel attempted to resuscitate Pham but were unsuccessful.

Pham was being held at SCCC on a DUI warrant from another agency.

Dreshawn Stewart, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, while Diego Vasquez, 21, and Derek Kern, 31, have each been charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43. (Sarpy County Correctional Center)

All three suspects are inmates.

Online records show Stewart is now at the Reception and Treatment Center, while Vasquez and Kern were transported to Douglas County Corrections.

The investigation into Pham’s death is ongoing.

