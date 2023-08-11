‘This is a rite of passage’ GOP candidates flock to Iowa State Fair to garner support

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa State Fair is a mainstay during caucus season. Candidates flock to the fair and give soapbox speeches, shake hands with supporters, and even take in some fair food.

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says it’s important to do that due to the number of people that come every year, and with that, the fair is a direct connection to the voters.

“They’re tapping into something that is deeply rural, deeply small town, and deeply Iowa,” Kaufmann said.

At the fair, Republican candidates are being interviewed by Governor Kim Reynolds in what she calls “Fair Side Chats.” Candidates are also taking part in the longstanding Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

“This is a rite of passage, you know, every candidate that cares about winning in Iowa needs to be here. Needs to press the flesh, needs to be available to the people to answer questions, and to deal with the scrutiny that comes with it, Suarez said.

Republican Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says as a candidate, Iowa is attractive to him since Reynolds and state party leadership are remaining neutral.

“I think that goes to show how fair the process is in Iowa, which is why so many candidates gravitate, you know, you skip out on Iowa at your own peril,” Suarez said.

Kaufmann said Reynolds and state GOP leadership signed those neutrality pledges so Iowa remains first in the nation.

“We all have opinions and you probably know it’s hard for me to not have an opinion, but this is about Iowa. And the same thing with Governor Reynolds we’re taking those neutrality pledges, not because we don’t have our favorites, we certainly do deep down inside, but this is about making sure that Iowa remains first in the nation,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann said every candidate who’s won the Caucus has made an appearance at the state fair. Saturday, the heavyweights in the polls, Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are set to make appearances.

