Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-80 in York County, some still unaccounted for

The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on...
The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on I-80 near mile marker 348.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff’s office wants people to be on the lookout for roaming cattle after a semi carrying 65 head of cattle rolled on I-80 Thursday evening.

The accident happened at mile marker 348. As of Friday morning, 15 head of cattle were still missing. The sheriff’s office said they were last seen in the area of Road 10 and Road H.

“We would like to send a HUGE thanks to Circle 5 out of Henderson and Kenny Real out of McCool Junction for helping corral and transport the remaining cattle that survived the accident. Also thanks to Hitz Towing and the Bradshaw Fire Dept. for their quick response and assistance as well.”

York County Sheriff's Office

Call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927 if you see any cattle roaming in the area.

Rusty's Morning Forecast