Section of Omaha’s Keystone Trail to close for infrastructure work

A section of the Keystone Trail through central Omaha will be closed beginning next week.
A section of the Keystone Trail through central Omaha will be closed beginning next week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of the Keystone Trail through central Omaha will be closed beginning next week.

Omaha’s Parks Department says the trail will close between Cass Street and the NFM Pedestrian Bridge beginning Wednesday, August 16. Crews will perform bypass work while repairs are made on a collapsed sewer.

A section of Keystone Trail will close beginning August 16 for infrastructure work.
A section of Keystone Trail will close beginning August 16 for infrastructure work.

The city suggests taking Cass to 76th Street to Rose Blumkin Drive to get around the closure. The closure is set to last about five months.

