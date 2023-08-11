We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County inmate dies in custody

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An in-custody death investigation has been launched after an inmate at the Sarpy County jail was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies and Papillion Fire Department personnel responded to a rescue call at 9:48 p.m.

They started performing CPR on 43-year-old Huan Pham of Gretna. CPR efforts were unsuccessful and Pham was pronounced dead.

The Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, Sarpy County Investigators, and Douglas County Crime Lab responded to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

Online records indicate Pham was arrested for a November 29, 2022 speeding and driving with a revoked license. He had been released from jail but failed to appear for a hearing in January 2023. He was later taken into custody and faced an additional charge of failure to appear.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm set up
6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible late Thursday night, chances becoming less likely
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a Jeep east of Hastings, Wednesday...
Man arrested after fatal crash kills mother, child in Clay County
An attempted child abduction was reported west of the Eagle, Nebraska, Public Pool on Tuesday...
Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A senior citizen in Omaha is fed up with a contractor who stood her up after getting paid to...
Senior citizen at a loss after being ghosted by Omaha contractor

Latest News

Sunday Storms
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms with severe potential Sunday
A few showers possible this morning then it's all about the heat
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Business owners are in disagreement with the City of Omaha over who should be responsible for...
Omaha business owners in dispute with city over unattended lot
The historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft will arrive in Omaha on Aug. 10.
Millard Airport welcomes historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft