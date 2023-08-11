Sarpy County inmate dies in custody

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An in-custody death investigation has been launched after an inmate at the Sarpy County jail was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies and Papillion Fire Department personnel responded to a rescue call at 9:48 p.m.

They started performing CPR on 43-year-old Huan Pham of Gretna. CPR efforts were unsuccessful and Pham was pronounced dead.

The Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, Sarpy County Investigators, and Douglas County Crime Lab responded to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

Online records indicate Pham was arrested for a November 29, 2022 speeding and driving with a revoked license. He had been released from jail but failed to appear for a hearing in January 2023. He was later taken into custody and faced an additional charge of failure to appear.

