Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day of the week to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s all about the heat to end the week with highs expected to jump into the lower 90s for the first time this month. There will be some morning clouds streaming in from the west this morning that could produce a few spotty showers for some of us before noon. Overall most of us should stay dry though.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

There is the small chance this evening of a few storms grazing our southern counties near the Kansas border into Missouri but again most of us will stay dry. Before that we’ll see our heat index values jump into the mid and upper 90s thanks to the heat and humidity.

Heat Index (WOWT)

Saturday looks to be pretty quiet but still warm with highs near 90 degrees. We’ll have some high clouds moving through as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms moving through. It’s possible that we have multiple rounds move through but the best odds of rain and storms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. That is also when the best potential for severe weather will be. You can find more details about the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Sunday (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.