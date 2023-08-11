Omaha business owners in dispute with city over unattended lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An eyesore in Midtown Omaha has nearby business owners demanding a cleanup.

The city agrees, but who should do it? The answer surprised the neighbors.

The mother-daughter owners of a property management company say the one-third-acre property next door has become unmanageable.

“Many homeless people and transients have been occupying and walking through this parcel,” said business owner and neighbor Mary Schon.

They say the overgrowth hasn’t been cut this year, and it even provided a hiding and resting place for one man who didn’t make it.

“The dead body was found here very close to Douglas Street, behind the bushes,” Mary said.

The overgrown lawn even impacts the view from the street.

“[Drivers] don’t have a good view,” Schon said. “It’s dangerous. Very dangerous.”

But checking the county assessor’s site won’t lead one to find an owner listed for the vacant property.

“It’s no man’s land,” said Mary’s daughter, Marlise Schon-Dishaw. “It’s a forgotten parcel and I don’t think the city wants it. If we could obtain it I’d love to have it and we could maintain it, but I don’t feel like doing the city’s job.”

A recent city notice orders them to do just that.

The overgrown land is a public right-of-way and they’ve been told that in Omaha, property owners are responsible for keeping an adjacent right-of-way clean-cut.

The Schons say this isn’t just a small strip of land between a sidewalk and a curb.

“We’ve been here at our location across the way for 30 years and the city has always maintained this,” Mary said. “Suddenly, they’re making it our responsibility even though we don’t own it.”

The Schons also point out a divide between their property and the right-of-way, but what looks like an alley isn’t one on paper.

“If this is an alley, we shouldn’t have to do anything with this,” Marlise said. “But they’re making us.”

The director says the overgrown land is identified as right-of-way with responsibility on the adjacent landowner and his department is just enforcing the code.

The city offered one more mowing before the Schons must take over the land.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.