Millard Airport welcomes historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft

The Ford Tri-Motor will be at Millard airport through the weekend offering rides to the public.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The world-famous Ford Tri-Motor airplane has arrived in Omaha.

The Tri-Motor was built in the 1920s and was one of the first successful airliners, operating at around 100 mph and carrying 12 passengers.

The historic aircraft is being presented to the viewing public and available for rides at Millard Municipal Airport this weekend.

Rides will cost $85 for members of the Experimental Aircraft Association, $95 for non-member adults, and $65 for children 17 or younger.

Rides will be conducted Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit flytheford.org or call 1-877-952-5395.

